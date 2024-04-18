Can Rodgers maintain flawless Scottish Cup record?

Brendan Rodgers has enjoyed a special relationship with the Scottish Cup.

The Northern Irishman boasts a perfect record in the competition, with 15 wins out of 15 across his two spells.

Success in this season's competition would be the third time the manager has won the famous old trophy with Celtic. He also steered the club to the quarter-finals in 2018-19 before leaving for Leicester City, with Celtic going on to retain the trophy under Neil Lennon.

Under Rodgers' watch, Celtic have scored 53 goals in the Scottish Cup while conceding just six.

His two previous semi-finals will be fondly remembered by those of a green and white persuasion, as Old Firm bragging rights were claimed in comfortable victories over Rangers.

In 2017, Callum McGregor and Scott Sinclair were on target in a 2-0 win, before doubling that tally with a year later. McGregor found the net again, with Tom Rogic, Moussa Dembele and Olivier Ntcham also on the scoresheet in a Hampden hammering.

Aberdeen are the team facing the daunting task of ending Rodgers' flawless run in the competition, live on BBC One Scotland on Saturday.

His first taste of this trophy came in heartbreaking fashion for the Dons when Rogic's 92nd-minute winner in May 2017 sparked jubilation for Celtic as they lifted the trophy for the first time in four years and completed the invincible treble.

With Rodgers' immaculate record in domestic knockout competition falling to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park this season, his bond with the Scottish Cup becomes even more important this weekend.