Rodgers' last dance, NFL's vaccine measures & 5 key impressions from Cowboys camp

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

On Friday, Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams both posted the same cryptic image on their Instagram accounts – a screenshot of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen from The Last Dance – prompting another round of paranoia in Wisconsin. Will this season be Rodgers' last dance?

Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo's Eric Edholm to discuss the latest drama in the summer-long Aaron Rodgers soap opera as many wonder whether the reigning MVP will arrive to the start of Green Bay Packers training camp this week.

The other star QB who has commanded headlines all offseason is Houston Texans passer Deshaun Watson. Charles explains why Watson arriving to camp — regardless of his guilt or innocence in the crimes alleged against him — is a positive thing for him and why this forces the Texans' hand to potentially trade him soon. (17:45)

In the second half of the show, Eric & Charles discuss the latest from Dallas Cowboys training camp, where Jerry Jones has been surprisingly vocal about getting his team fully vaccinated. Charles also outlines 5 takeaways he noticed with the team in Oxnard, California: from how Dak looked taking his first snaps to potentially growing frustrations with Amari Cooper. (33:10)

Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNFL.

Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy by supporting the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the scholarship.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts