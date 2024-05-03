Rockwall Lady Jackets advance to area; baseball playoffs begin

May 2—Rockwall girls 13

Sachse 3

Rockwall's Lady Jackets advanced to the area round of the Class 6A softball playoffs after sweeping Sachse in a best-of-three bi-district series.

Rockwall whipped Sachse 13-3 and 7-0 to improve to 24-7-1 for the season and advance to the area round to face Mansfield Lake Ridge, which swept Pflugerville Weiss 4-2 in eight innings and 7-0.

Ava Wallace slugged a two-run homer for Rockwall in the 13-3 win and drove in three runs.

Taylor Minor ripped three hits for Rockwall, including a double, and scored three runs.

Rachel Lawyer also scored three runs and drove in a run.

Rylie Swindall and Chloe Phe both tallied two hits, two runs and an RBI.

Savannah Ford doubled and drove in two runs.

Ainsley Pemberton and McKinley Mann shared pitching duties for the Lady Jackets. They combined for 11 strikeouts.

Pemberton blanked Sachse on six hits in the 7-0 victory, striking out five.

Phe led the Lady Jackets with three RBIs. Presley Brott drove in two runs. Ford and Lawyer also drove in runs. Ford, Lawyer, Brott and Phe all tallied two hits. Wallace and Abrianna Kennedy also had hits.

Lake Ridge finished second to Mansfield Legacy in District 11-6A with a 12-2 record.

Rowlett girls 4

Heath 3

A late rally ended one run short as Rockwall-Heath lost its one-game Class 6A bi-district softball game, 4-3 to Rowlett.

Rowlett advanced to the area round as the Lady Hawks finished the season at 14-13-1.

Heath rallied from a 4-0 defict to score three runs in the sixth but couldn't score in the seventh.

Taylor Scott, Kelsey Wathen and Rylee Gentzel all scored runs for Heath.

Makenna Burleson pitched for Heath, striking out five as the Lady Hawks finished at 14-13-1 for the season.

Rowlett advanced to the area round to play Waco Midway which swept Waxahachie, 6-0 and 11-7.

State Softball Playoffs

Class 6A bi-district — Rockwall 13, Sachse 3; Rockwall 7, Sachse 0.

Class 6A area — Rockwall vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge, Game 1, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Rockwall; Game 2, 7 p.m. Thursday at Lake Ridge; Game 3, if necessary, 7 p.m. Friday at Irving Nimitz.

Class 6A bi-district — Rowlett 4, Rockwall-Heath 3.

Heath, Rockwall

head to baseball playoffs

Rockwall-Heath and Rockwall headed back into the Class 6A state baseball playoffs as the top two seeds from District 10-6A.

Heath, a two-time state champion, won the district title with a spotless 12-0 record that included wins of 2-1 and 3-1 over rival Rockwall. The Hawks outscored their district opponents 82-17.

Heath, 25-7 for the season, drew fourth-place Rowlett from District 9-6A in the bi-district playoffs. The two teams were scheduled to play a best-of-three series starting at 7 p.m. Thursday at Heath, with game two planned for 7 p.m. Friday at Rowlett.

Rockwall finished second in the district standings with a 7-5 record.

The 21-9-2 Jackets were paired with Wylie East, the third-place team from 9-6A in a best-of-three series that was to start at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Wylie East. Game two was planned for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Rockwall.

Heath closed out district play last week with a 7-1 win over North Forney.

Caleb Hoover earned the mound win, allowing five hits and one earned run in four innings with five strikeouts. Ethan Atchley and Jack Sharp pitched three hitless and scoreless innings in relief, combining for three strikeouts.

Daniel Larson and Jayden Martinez slugged doubles to lead the Heath hitters. Austin Owens drove in two runs and Alex Cooley and Larson drove in one run each. Drew Smith also pounded two hits.

Heath warmed up for the playoffs with an 8-7 win on Monday over McKinney Boyd.

Rowlett finished fourth in 9-6A behind Sachse, Wylie and Wylie East.

Rockwall closed out District 10-6A play with a 9-3 win over Tyler Legacy.

Landyn Locke picked up the mound win, allowing six hits, two walks and three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings with five strikeouts. Derek Hoffman blanked Legacy in an inning and a third with one strikeout.

Locke pounded two hits at the plate, including a triple and drove in three runs. Tristan Raley, Dylan Cheek, Benji Cardona and Jake Overstreet also drove in runs for Rockwall. Charles Mahaffey scored two runs.

Class 6A bi-district baseball playoffs

Rockwall vs. Wylie East, Game 1, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Wylie East; Game 2, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Rockwall; Game 3, (if necessary), TBA.

Rockwall-Heath vs. Rowlett, Game 1, 7 p.m. Thursday, Rockwall-Heath; Game 2, 7 p.m. Friday, Rowlett; Game 3 (if necessary), TBA.