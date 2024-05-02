Rockies bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Marlins

Colorado Rockies (7-23, fifth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (8-24, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Peter Lambert (2-1, 4.67 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (1-1, 5.28 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Marlins -169, Rockies +142; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies head into the matchup against the Miami Marlins as losers of four straight games.

Miami is 8-24 overall and 4-15 in home games. The Marlins are 1-3 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Colorado has a 7-23 record overall and a 2-13 record on the road. The Rockies are 6-3 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams play Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan De La Cruz leads Miami with five home runs while slugging .438. Jesus Sanchez is 8-for-26 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Ryan McMahon has a .324 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has eight doubles and four home runs. Brenton Doyle is 12-for-36 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .237 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .237 batting average, 5.89 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Tim Anderson: day-to-day (thumb), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Jacob Puk: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (foot), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (neck), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.