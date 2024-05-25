Rockies beat Phillies 3-2 in 11 innings after Philadelphia star Bryce Harper ejected in 1st

DENVER (AP) — Jacob Stallings hit a tying home run with two outs in the ninth, Ezequiel Tovar had a winning single in the 11th for his career-best fourth hit and the Colorado Rockies beat Philadelphia 3-2 on Friday night after the first-inning ejection of Phillies star Bryce Harper.

Harper called a timeout after taking a borderline 0-1 sinker that appeared to be low and inside but was called a strike by plate umpire Brian Walsh. After the two-time NL MVP struck out on the next pitch, a curveball, Harper dropped his bat and threw his helmet. He said something to Walsh and was tossed in the 21st ejection of Harper's big league career.

“I wasn’t really that upset,” Harper said. “Obviously, I spiked my helmet, but that was a frustration from the call. And then I just kind of asked him, 'Hey, wait, that was a strike, but where do you have it?' I just wanted to have a conversation with you.

“Again, didn’t cuss and scream or anything really big. That’s kind of it. I’m not trying to get thrown out of the first inning in Colorado, obviously. So it's a bummer, man. I could have doubled in the gap or homered, and the game’s changed, right?”

Colorado stopped the Phillies' six-game winning streak and ended Philadelphia's streak of seven consecutive wins in series openers since an April 29 loss at the Los Angeles Angels. The Phillies, a big league-best 37-15, had won nine of their previous 10 games.

“What led to the ejection was that Bryce Harper was clearly upset about the pitches,” crew chief Vic Carapazza told a pool reporter. “Brian gave him a long leash. He kept him in the game, and Bryce just kept arguing balls and strikes. At the end of the day, equipment violation is basically a big warning. and if you continue to talk about pitches, then Brian had to handle it.”

Nick Castellanos and Edmundo Sosa homered in the fifth off Ty Blach, who allowed five hits in 6 2/3 innings.

“We did have some opportunities,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “We hit some balls hard, made some good plays on defense.”

Tovar had an RBI single in the fifth, and Stallings tied the score with his third homer this season, driving a first-pitch sinker from José Alvarado 427 feet to left-center. Alvarado blew a save for the first time in 10 chances this season.

“I know what a tough at-bat it is,” said Stallings, who has a double and a homer in four at-bats against Alvarado. “It was a really cool moment. That ranks up there as one of my favorites.”

Gregory Soto (0-1) intentionally walked Jordan Beck leading off the 11th to put runners on first and second, then walked Ryan McMahon with one out. Tovar singled sharply into left.

“Starting to look a little more veteran-ish,” manager Bud Black said of the 22-year-old Tovar. “We're seeing the growth, and it's awesome. It's really fun to watch a young player grow. This guy is an All-Star type player in the making.”

Tovar had his second career walk-off hit.

“Honestly, it's extremely fun in those situations,” Tovar said.

Tyler Kinley (3-1) struck out two in a perfect 11th as the Rockies played a franchise-record third straight game of at least 11 innings.

Philadelphia loaded the bases with one out 10th inning but Nick Mears froze Kyle Schwarber on a 2-2 curveball and retired J.T. Realmuto on a groundout.

“It's stressful, obviously, against a team that is arguably the best team in baseball the way they are playing,” Black said.

Phillies starter Cristopher Sánchez gave one run and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: SS Trea Turner (hamstring) ran in the outfield, took ground balls and hit in the cage Friday, and is to take early hitting on the field Saturday, manager Rob Thomson said. Turner could progress to running the bases in San Francisco early next week. … RHP Yunior Marté (shoulder inflammation) has thrown two bullpen sessions and is nearing a rehab assignment.

Rockies: 3B Ryan McMahon (sore back) was held out of the lineup, the first game he has not started this season, but entered as a defensive replacement in the 10th inning. … The contracts of RHP John Curtiss and RHP Matt Caratini were selected from Albuquerque, RHP Peter Lambert was optioned to the Triple-A farm team, Matt Koch was designated for assignment and LHP Kyle Freehand (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day IL. … Freeland is to throw breaking balls in a bullpen session Sunday, a first during his recovery. He is eligible to return June 16 … RHP Germán Márquez (Tommy John surgery) is to throw a bullpen session shortly, manager Bud Black said. … OF Nolan Jones (back strain) ran and played catch and is a few days from hitting in a cage, Black said.

UP NEXT

RHP Aaron Nola (6-2, 3.05 ERA) starts Saturday for the Phillies and RHP Dakota Hudson (1-7, 5.89) for the Rockies.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB