How this Rockford native followed in his mom's footsteps to become Big Ten basketball star

Rockford was the only home AJ Storr knew until his mom got a job in Kankakee before his sophomore year.

One move turned into seven stops. First to Kankakee with his mom, stepdad and six siblings. Then to Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, where he moved in with his father, Ambrozino Storr, in an effort to lift his recruiting profile. That worked. From no Division I offers before his junior season, he instantly became a top-150 basketball recruit. Then he spent a year at AZ Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona, and finally a postgraduate season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

After stops at five high schools, starting with Rockford Lutheran, he signed with St. John’s. He made the Big East all-freshman team after averaging 8.8 points and shooting 40% on 3-pointers. But after St. John’s fired the coach who recruited him, AJ Storr transferred to Wisconsin. Where, at last, he seems at home again.

Then again, he was always home. Because he always had the support of his family and he was (nearly) always on a basketball court.

“I played at five high schools, but it was kind of easy,” Storr said in a phone interview after practice. “The game of basketball is simple: no matter what system you are playing in, the goal is to win. Bringing that with me to every school I played at has been really easy.

“Plus basketball is something that brings people together. It was easy to fit in.”

It’s not easy to stand out. Not the way Storr is doing. The 6-foot-7 sophomore guard is enjoying the greatest college basketball season by any Rockford native since Fred VanVleet was a two-time conference player of the year at Wichita State.

“Any time I have a chance to turn on the TV and know he is playing, I am going to watch,” said Rockford Lutheran coach Tom Guse. “It’s amazing to see what he has accomplished. I am excited for him.”

Storr leads Wisconsin in scoring at 16.4 points a game. He is the first Rockford men’s basketball player to lead any power-conference school in scoring in more than 34 years. Boylan’s Danny Jones was the last, averaging 20.4 points and 17.7 for Wisconsin in 1989 and 1990, and both of those Badger teams had losing records in the Big Ten. This Wisconsin team (16-8, 8-5) is ranked No. 20 and was as high as No. 6 two weeks ago.

Only VanVleet, whose Shockers were ranked all four of his seasons, has meant so much to a nationally ranked team as Storr has this year among Rockford players since former East center Skip Thoren was first-team All-Big Ten for an Illinois team that finished third in the Big Ten 59 years ago.

His older sister was a first-team All-Stater as a sophomore at Lutheran before the family moved, but AJ is lesser known in Rockford because he only played JV his freshman year at Lutheran. He also stood only 6-1 back then.

“I don’t even want to think of what he would have looked like in purple,” Guse said. “We would have looked a lot different — and we were already really good. He would have been that extra piece that would have put us over the top.

“We knew he was going to be really good, but I don’t know if you can predict what’s going on now. I still remember he drove by his man in a JV game once and dunked it opposite-handed. That doesn’t happen. We knew he was different. We weren’t happy when he left, but we understood they had to move.”

After growing six inches, Storr went from an athletic guard with a great shooting touch to a complete player who could dominate both inside and out.

“After I grew,” Storr said, “I was able to drive to the paint more and finish over taller defenders. I was able to use my physicality.”

Storr has five brothers, but they are all younger than him. His basketball role models were women. Ambranette ranks 11th in IHSA history with 2,913 career points. His mom, Annette Brandy, averaged 35 points her last three years in high school at Chicago Clemente and later played for Missouri-Kansas City and then semi-pro ball in Chicago.

“My mom was the first one to introduce me and my sister to basketball,” Storr said. “We just followed her footsteps. When I was 5 years old, I would watch my mom play semi-pro in Chicago. I remember being at those practices, on the sideline, watching my mom playing.

“She made me fall in love with the game. It really motivated me, watching my mom. She is a very strong woman. To see her always be confident in herself, that’s the most important thing I picked up from my mom, is the confidence part. We always believe we can do anything we put our mind to.”

Especially when they put in the work. When Storr wasn’t watching his mom, he was playing himself. He practically lived at the downtown YMCA, playing basketball there well after most kids in their young teens had gone to bed.

“I always had big aspirations,” Storr said. “I didn’t fully understand how far I could go with basketball, but I was striving every day in the gym. I would play 5-on-5 or 3-3 at the YMCA until they closed. Especially on the weekends, when they were open until midnight.

“Afterward, I would stay and talk with my friends about the game of basketball. A lot of my knowledge of basketball came from the YMCA, playing with guys and picking up on how to do certain moves. The courts aren’t that big. so you have to do certain moves in a small space to be able to score.”

Every day. Until the gym closed. Didn’t that wear down his body?

“I was 13,” Storr said, “so the body ain’t feeling it at all.”

AJ Storr’s long, winding basketball journey is just beginning to take off. The Badgers have hit a road bump, losing four games in a row heading into Tuesday night against Ohio State, but they remain a top-20 team in the country.

Both the Badgers and Storr continue to carry high aspirations.

“I believe the man above would not put me in a situation I can’t handle,” Storr said. “I just stay focused on that and confident in myself and continue to put the work in. If you put the hours in, they are going to have to pay off sooner than later. Then if you add the confidence part and it’s really simple.

“This season has been exciting, but the goal is to go as far as we can. Once we do that, then I will truly be excited.”

Rockford's top scorers

Rockford-area players who have averaged at least 16 points in an NCAA Division I men's basketball season:

1965 — Skip Thoren, Illinois, 22.2

1989 — Danny Jones, Wisconsin, 20.4

1964 — Skip Thoren, Illinois, 20.3

1980 — Allen Rayhorn, NIU, 19.9

2016 — Marcus Posley, St. Bonaventure, 19.6

1991 — Chad Gallagher, Creighton, 19.4

1973 — Mark Sibley, Northwestern, 19.2

2014 — David Brown, Western Michigan, 19.1

1981 — Allen Rayhorn, NIU, 18.8

1990 — Danny Jones, Wisconsin, 17.7

1990 — Chad Gallagher, Creighton, 17.7

1988 — Danny Jones, Wisconsin, 17.0

2015 — Marcus Posley, St. Bonaventure, 16.7

1951 — Ab Nicholas, Wisconsin, 16.6

2024 — AJ Storr, Wisconsin, 16.4 (through 24 games)

1952 — Ab Nicholas, Wisconsin, 16.4

2002 — Nick Zachery, Arkansas-Little Rock, 16.1

