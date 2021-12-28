Rockets vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (10-23) play against the Charlotte Hornets (17-17) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday December 27, 2021

Houston Rockets 0, Charlotte Hornets 0 (7:00 pm ET)

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

#Rockets starters in Charlotte! pic.twitter.com/9Ks9hHG5GI – 7:05 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

It was a while ago, but when the Celtics were down Kyrie Irving, Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier a few years ago, they ran the offense heavily through Al Horford. Wouldn’t be surprised to see that happen again tonight with Payton Pritchard being the only available PG tonight. – 6:51 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

We’d love to answer your questions live on the air tonight during Houston vs Charlotte. Join me and @Danny Leroux on NBA League Pass at 7 ET. Get your questions in using #NBACast nba.com/game/hou-vs-ch… – 6:50 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets starters: Nwaba, Gordon, Wood, Christopher, Brooks.

Hornets: Hayward, McDaniels, Plumlee, Rozier, Ball. – 6:40 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

I’d expect David Nwaba to start again tomorrow night. Someone has to guard LeBron – 6:39 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

#Rockets starters tonight at Hornets: Brooks, Gordon, Christopher, Nwaba, Wood

(Augustin, Mathews, Tate, Martin are in health & safety protocols. Porter Jr, Green are active, but not likely to play).

Hornets starters: Ball, Hayward, McDaniels, Plumlee, Rozier – 6:35 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Jalen McDaniels gets the start at power forward in Miles’ place. – 6:33 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

🖐🏽

#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/V13vCIHe00 – 6:32 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

#Rockets starters vs. Charlotte: Brooks, Christopher, Gordon, Nwaba and Wood – 6:32 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

#Rockets starters

Eric Gordon

Armoni Brooks

Josh Christopher

David Nwaba

Christian Wood – 6:31 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Lakers’ status report for tomorrow’s game against the Rockets: pic.twitter.com/9tZFCccXvf – 6:26 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Haven’t seen this sight since Nov. 26: LaMelo warming up before a home game. pic.twitter.com/YqK1OoV9uO – 6:17 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

James Borrego wouldn’t say who he would plug in for Miles Bridges tonight.

“There’s a number of guys we have to go to,” he said. “Guys will slide down. We have a number of guys that can fill Miles’ position. It’s going to tweak the rotation for sure.” pic.twitter.com/zIFs4N5d2Y – 5:42 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Stephen Silas said he spent Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Charlotte, where is parents live. It was his mother’s 80th birthday. He returned to Houston Saturday night so he could be at yesterday’s practice and then flew back to Charlotte with the team after practice – 5:37 PM

Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider

Stephen Silas says “most likely” Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green will play tomorrow against the Los Angeles Lakers at home. – 5:34 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr will “most likely” play tomorrow night, per Silas – 5:34 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Stephen Silas says Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr will be active tonight, but are unlikely to play. Sounds like it’s more of an emergency situation with the team down 4 rotation guys – 5:32 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

#Rockets HC Silas says Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. are active, but he does not expect them to play. – 5:32 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

#Rockets HC Stephen Silas says Jae’Sean Tate and K.J. Martin have entered the health & safety protocols. The team now has 4 players in health & safety protocols (Augustin, Mathews, Tate, Martin). – 5:32 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Tate has started every game for the Rockets this season and Martin would’ve been the natural replacement for him in the starting lineup, so it could be a David Nwaba night – 5:31 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. are active, but Stephen Silas said he does not expect them to play. – 5:31 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green are active, but Coach Silas does not expect them to play. – 5:31 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs HOU

Cody Martin has cleared Health and Safety Protocols and is available.

Miles Bridges (H&S Protocols) is OUT.

PJ Washington (H&S Protocols) is OUT.

Scottie Lewis (H&S Protocols) is OUT.

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/knRW9xt8DR – 4:59 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Lakers say LeBron James is probable to play tomorrow night against the Rockets with a recutus abdominis strain – 4:51 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Cody Martin has been cleared from health and safety protocols and is available for tonight’s game against Houston. #Hornets get their top defender back. – 4:30 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I obviously get Lakers fans who don’t want to entertain the idea of a Russ-for-Wall swap. What I’m a little more confused by are the Rockets fans who are saying “no way we don’t want him back” when it essentially amounts to free draft picks for an identical contract. – 3:05 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

For the people who question how the Rockets coaching staff feels about Alperen Sengun, this segment of @Jonathan Feigen’s story about Stephen Silas should clue you in https://t.co/iHoGkDwUAa pic.twitter.com/XPviRPFrjN – 3:02 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

We missed y’all! Back at it in Charlotte tonight.

⏰ 6:00 PM Tip-Off

📺 @ATTSportsNetSW

📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/gv51cQ3b7F – 3:00 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Mad Ants trade: they’re sending the rights to DeJon Jarreau to the Texas Legends for the rights to Kenny Williams and a 2022 first-round pick.

Jarreau, who was on a two-way with the Pacers, played college basketball at the University of Houston. – 1:08 PM

