Rockers fall to Charleston 2-0

May 3—HIGH POINT — The Rockers lost 2-0 against the Charleston Dirty Birds in Atlantic League baseball Thursday night at Truist Point.

Ben Aklinski, who doubled, and Ryan Grotjohn had the lone hits for High Point (5-2). Taylor Guerrieri took the loss, striking out four in three innings.

Kevin Maitan hit a two-run home run for Charleston (5-2) in the seventh. Trey Supak got the win, striking out seven in six innings.

The Rockers will begin a three-game series Friday against the York Revolution. That series will finish Sunday and, following a day off Monday, High Point will travel to Southern Maryland for a three-game series.