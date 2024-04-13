Rochester prevails over Aberdeen behind stout pitching

Apr. 12—BOX SCORE

At Rochester

WARRIORS 4, BOBCATS 2

Aberdeen 010 001 0 — 2

Rochester 200 011 X — 4

ROC Pitching — Ubias 6 IP, 3 H, 2 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 7 SO; Quarnstrom 1 IP 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO. Highlights — Ubias 1-2, SB, R; Smith 1-2, R, BB; Huston 0-2, RBI

Fueled by a seven-strikeout performance by Mason Ubias on the mound, the Warriors clipped the Bobcats 4-2 on Friday night in a non-league game at home. The Evergreen Conference opponents will play each in league games on April 29-30.

Ubias provided Rochester (5-6) with six innings and gave up three hits with one earned run to help it win its fourth game in six tries. Its offense provided him with early run support.

Two runs on errors crossed home in the bottom of the first, then Tate Quarnstrom lifted a sacrifice fly in the fifth to make it a 3-1 cushion for the Warriors. They added another run in the sixth on a Tyler Huston sac fly.

Ubias and Kole Smith recorded the only two hits for Rochester as it turns its attention back to league play against Shelton on Tuesday.