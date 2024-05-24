Robinson wishes departing Buddies 'nothing but luck'

Stephen Robinson says he has "no complaints" regarding the departures of St Mirren players who refused new contracts at the club.

The Paisley side announced on Wednesday that Ryan Strain, Charles Dunne, Alex Greive and Keanu Baccus - who has already signed for Mansfield Town - will not return for their European campaign next term.

"It's just football, unfortunately," manager Robinson told club media.

"We made offers to players that weren't quite at the level they can get elsewhere and we accept that.

"I've no complaints because every player that's leaving the football club gave me everything.

"Keanu Baccus has been a terrific signing. Nobody knew him, he became an Australia international and played in the World Cup against Lionel Messi. We're very proud of him and he goes with our best wishes.

"Ryan Strain, the same. He was unheard of. We managed to bring him in and [he became] another Australia international."

Robinson added: "Charles Dunne has been terrific, he's been with me for a long period of time. Charles is going on to pastures new.

"We wish these three boys nothing but luck, they know I'm always at the end of the phone to help them."