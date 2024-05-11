Robert MacIntyre, contending for first PGA Tour win, admits life away from native Scotland is a challenge

Robert MacIntyre is heading into the weekend in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, a shot off the lead as he seeks his first PGA Tour victory. He nearly claimed his maiden victory at last year’s Genesis Scottish Open, his 18th-hole 3-wood wowing the gallery before Rory McIlroy spoiled all his fun.

MacIntyre has status on the DP World Tour as well but is committed to making the most of his time on the PGA Tour. However, it’s not always easy moving thousands of miles away from home and settling into a new life.

After his second round Friday, MacIntyre opened up on the challenges of living far from home.

“I’m from a small town on the west coast of Scotland. A lot of people never leave Oban. They go on holidays and stuff, but they’re born there, they work there, they ultimately die there. My whole family and friends are there. They’re probably always going to be there,” he explained.

“It’s just difficult when I come over here, me and my girlfriend. We’re trying to make it home, and it’s difficult when you’ve not got that family connection. We’re giving it our best shot, but it’s completely different to home life.

“Obviously I got home there for three weeks and managed to have somewhat of a normal life for three weeks.”

He was then asked about his U.S. homebase.

“What is your home life like? Obviously you’re traveling a bunch. Where are you living in the U.S., and is it a permanent home?” was a question from the media at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

“No, it’s not a permanent home. Again, it’s a trial period. We’re trying to test out where home is going to be. Renting a place in Orlando, practicing out of Isleworth. The facilities are absolutely incredible.

“I thought that moving to the U.S. was the only way of achieving my dreams in golf. I don’t know if that’s the answer.

“I feel like a happy Bob MacIntyre is a dangerous Bob MacIntyre on the golf course, and home life makes me happy. That’s why I’m probably going to go home after the next couple events. I’ll go home to Scotland rather than go to Orlando.”

He was then asked how long he thought he was committed to playing on the PGA Tour.

“I’m trying to keep my card out here. It’s not easy. I’ve not had the greatest of starts, or after an alright start, I’ve not played the way I wanted to play. I want to be one of the best players in the world, so whatever I’ve got to play, I’ll play, whether it’s in the U.S., whether it’s in Europe, whether it’s further afield. It doesn’t faze me. I’m used to traveling.”

“Is that why you came to the U.S. and the PGA Tour, to try to be the best in the world, and how difficult of a decision was it actually to make to actually pull the trigger?” he was asked.

“It wasn’t a difficult decision. The world ranking points, the financial gain and the practice facilities, it can only benefit me if I play good golf.

“I can go back to European tour anytime I want. I’ve obviously got that grace period with the 10 cards that we’ve got this year, and I’ve obviously got one in the back pocket from playing Ryder Cup. I’m comfortable. I’m just trying to become one of the best players in the world.

“I don’t know what limit I’ve got in golf. I don’t know where my limit is. I’m just trying my best every day to accept what score I get and work harder.”

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek