Robert Lewis poised to make an immediate impact at Auburn

Auburn football made history last recruiting cycle by signing four top-tier wide receivers. The Tigers also added valuable experience by reeling in experienced wide receivers such as former Penn State star KeAndre Lambert-Smith and former Cal quarterback Sam Jackson V, who has transitioned to wide receiver.

There is zero doubt that Auburn will be improved on the offensive side of the football, but which addition is poised to make the biggest impact? CBS Sports’ Will Backus has an idea.

Backus revealed his picks for each SEC program’s biggest impact transfers, and he has picked former Georgia State star wide receiver Robert Lewis as Auburn’s candidate.

Lewis was stellar in a supporting role under former Georgia State wide receiver Jamari Thrash in 2022 by hauling in 22 catches for 379 yards and six scores. Once Thrash departed for Louisville, Lewis stepped into the premier wide receiver role with ease. Last season, he led all Georgia State receivers by recording 877 receiving yards on 70 catches with seven touchdowns.

His consistency could help Auburn reach new heights writes Backus.

Penn State wide receiver transfer KeAndre Lambert-Smith also deserves a nod here as he likely has more upside, but there’s some concern about his lackluster close to the 2023 season. Lewis provides more consistency and will give the Tigers some much-needed playmaking out of the slot, where he had 877 yards and seven touchdowns at Georgia State in 2023.

Former Texas A&M DL Walter Nolen (Ole Miss), former Utah RB JaQuinden Jackson (Arkansas), and former Georgia QB Brock Vandagriff (Kentucky) join Lewis on Backus’ instant impact transfers list.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire