Rob Gronkowski pays Giants coach Brian Daboll massive compliment

Gronkowski pays Giants coach Brian Daboll massive compliment originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New York Giants have exceeded expectations over the first month of the 2022 NFL season and entered Sunday's Week 6 game against the Baltimore Ravens with a 4-1 record.

One of the keys to the Giants' turnaround has been new head coach Brian Daboll, who joined New York over the offseason after helping transform the Buffalo Bills offense into one of the league's best as their offensive coordinator from 2018 through 2021.

One person who likely isn't surprised by the Giants' success is former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Gronkowski has immense respect for the Giants head coach, and on FOX Sports' NFL pregame show Sunday, he called Daboll the best position coach he ever had.

Two of Gronkowski's best seasons with the Patriots came when Daboll was their tight ends coach from 2013 through 2016.

Gronkowski caught 82 passes for 1,124 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2014, and then followed that up with 72 receptions for 1,176 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2015. The future Hall of Fame tight end also was a major force in the 2014 playoffs, including a touchdown catch in New England's Super Bowl XLIX win over the Seattle Seahawks.

The Giants didn't have much success with former Patriots special teams coordinator/wide receivers coach Joe Judge as head coach. He was fired after the 2021 season with a 10-23 record over two campaigns.

Despite the disappointment from Judge's brief tenure, the Giants weren't afraid to go back to the Patriots coaching tree with Daboll, and that decision is paying huge dividends.