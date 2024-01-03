Advertisement

Riverdale football's Braden Graham wins Gatorade Tennessee Player of the Year

Cecil Joyce, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
·1 min read

Riverdale standout Braden Graham has been named Gatorade Tennessee Football Player of the Year.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound senior quarterback completed 255-of-350 passes for 3,492 yards, 42 touchdowns and just three interceptions this season while leading Riverdale to a 10-3 record, 6A state quarterfinals berth and Region 3-6A championship.

The DNJ's all-area player of the year was a Class 6A Tennessee Titans Mr. Football finalist and was the MVP of Region 3-6A.

"Braden is not only a great football player, but he's also a great teammate," said Riverdale coach Will Kriesky in a release. "He really grew throughout the offseason and became the undisputed leader of our team. Braden has a strong work ethic, putting in numerous hours of extra work with his teammates to develop them into a strong team."

A three-star prospect, Graham has yet to commit or sign with a college.

Graham is the second consecutive Rutherford County player to win the award, following Smyrna's Arion Carter, now a linebacker at Tennessee, who won the award last season.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Riverdale football's Braden Graham wins Gatorade Player of the Year