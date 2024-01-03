Riverdale football's Braden Graham wins Gatorade Tennessee Player of the Year

Riverdale standout Braden Graham has been named Gatorade Tennessee Football Player of the Year.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound senior quarterback completed 255-of-350 passes for 3,492 yards, 42 touchdowns and just three interceptions this season while leading Riverdale to a 10-3 record, 6A state quarterfinals berth and Region 3-6A championship.

The DNJ's all-area player of the year was a Class 6A Tennessee Titans Mr. Football finalist and was the MVP of Region 3-6A.

"Braden is not only a great football player, but he's also a great teammate," said Riverdale coach Will Kriesky in a release. "He really grew throughout the offseason and became the undisputed leader of our team. Braden has a strong work ethic, putting in numerous hours of extra work with his teammates to develop them into a strong team."

A three-star prospect, Graham has yet to commit or sign with a college.

Graham is the second consecutive Rutherford County player to win the award, following Smyrna's Arion Carter, now a linebacker at Tennessee, who won the award last season.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Riverdale football's Braden Graham wins Gatorade Player of the Year