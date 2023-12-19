Meet The DNJ's 2023 All-Area football team, headlined by player of year Braden Graham

Riverdale senior Braden Graham just completed one of the most prolific seasons a Rutherford County quarterback has ever enjoyed.

But he's still working on improving. He's got the next level to think about.

"I'm never going to be satisfied," said Graham, currently wearing a cast on his left hand, one he broke during a Class 6A quarterfinal loss to rival Oakland. "If you ask anybody about me, they know I'm the guy that is non-stop working. I made big strides this year, but there are a lot of things I can improve as a player and leader."

Making big strides may be an understatement. Graham followed a moderate junior season riddled with injuries by completing 255 of 350 passes for 3,492 yards, 42 touchdowns and just three interceptions in leading the Warriors to a 10-3 record and state quarterfinal berth.

His big season earned him the nod as Region 3-6A MVP, a 6A Mr. Football finalist and also the Player of the Year on the Daily News Journal's 2023 All-Area Football Team.

Graham's season was filled with highs, but he also endured a season low at the most inopportune time.

He threw two second-half TDs and a game-winning 2-point conversion in a historic 25-24 win over Oakland in Week 11 to capture the region title. Riverdale's win snapped an Oakland 69-game win streak at Ray Hughes Stadium and a 49-game win streak against Rutherford County opponents. Just three weeks later, the Patriots shut out his Warriors 56-0 in the playoffs. He injured the hand on the third play of that game.

"It was tough," Graham said. "It (stinks) going out like that, as a team, with a very special group. All you can really do is eat it. They had a really good game plan for us. But I'm proud of the strides the team made."

Graham isn't committed, but could graduate from Riverdale early, leaving the door open to enroll early if his college decision comes in the next couple of weeks.

Riverdale senior quarterback Braden Graham is the player of the year on the DNJ's 2023 all-area football team. He passed for more than 3,400 yards and 42 touchdowns.

The DNJ's 2023 all-area football team includes:

First Team

Offense

Braden Graham

Riverdale, Sr.

Position: Quarterback

Why chosen: The all-area player of the year, Mr. Football finalist and Region 3-6A MVP had a historic year for the Warriors, completing 255-of-350 passes for 3,492 yards, 42 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He also rushed for a TD.

Daune Morris

Oakland, Jr.

Position: Running back

Why chosen: The Mr. Football finalist and Region 3-6A Offensive MVP rushed for 2,012 yards and 33 touchdowns and added 568 receiving yards and three more TDs.

Eli Wilson

Middle Tennessee Christian, Sr.

Position: Running back

Why chosen: The Mr. Football semifinalist and Division II-A BlueCross Bowl MVP rushed 151 times for 2,131 yards and 34 touchdowns and added two receiving TDs in leading the Cougars to the DII-A state title.

Brock Montgomery

Riverdale, Sr.

Position: Wide receiver

Why chosen: The UConn commitment and Region 3-6A wide receiver of the year had 76 receptions for 1,295 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Keshawn Williams

Riverdale, Sr.

Position: Wide receiver

Why chosen: The Michigan State commitment and Region 3-6A co-athlete of the year had 63 receptions for 874 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Caleb Watson

Siegel, Sr.

Position: Tight end

Why chosen: The Region 3-6A tight end of the year had 40 receptions for 750 yards and eight touchdowns in leading the Stars to the 6A playoffs.

Duce Hewitt

Oakland, Sr.

Position: Offensive lineman

Why chosen: The Liberty commitment, who saw action on both the line and at tight end, was a catalyst in the Patriots rushing for more than 4,100 yards this season.

Jesse Perry

Middle Tennessee Christian, Sr.

Position: Offensive lineman

Why chosen: The Tennessee commitment was a force on an offensive line that helped the Cougars rush for 4,197 yards and 10.2 per carry this season.

Jake Riggs

Oakland, Sr.

Position: Offensive lineman

Why chosen: The all-district selection was a big part of an Oakland offense that averaged 36 points a contest and reached the 6A BlueCross Bowl.

Cayden Smith

Riverdale, Sr.

Position: Offensive lineman

Why chosen: Smith was a key cog in a Warrior offense that amassed over 4,700 yards this season.

Xavier Wesley

Blackman, Sr.

Position: Offensive lineman

Why chosen: The 3-6A offensive lineman of the year sparked an offense that averaged more than 300 yards a contest.

Khalil Arman

Riverdale, Jr.

Position: Kicker

Why chosen: The Region 3-6A co-special teams MVP was 6 of 9 on field goals (long 44) and 54 of 58 on extra points (including one that was blocked).

Kenny Jordan

Stewarts Creek, Sr.

Position: Athlete

Why chosen: Jordan made a big splash for the Red Hawks after moving in from Arkansas. He had 544 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns and 580 receiving yards and six TDs in 10 games. He also had two kick returns for TDs.

Defense

Kam Frierson

Rockvale, Sr.

Position: Defensive line

Why chosen: The versatile Frierson played both defensive end and linebacker (where he was 3-6A co-linebacker of the year), finishing with 55 tackles (12 for loss), five sacks, four caused turnovers and a defensive touchdown.

Jerry Martin

Smyrna, So.

Position: Defensive lineman

Why chosen: The all-region selection had 56 tackles (8.5 for loss), two sacks and a pass deflection.

Quentin Norfolk

Oakland, Jr.

Position: Defensive lineman

Why chosen: Norfolk had 63 tackles (10.5 for loss), two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for the area's most stingy defense.

B.J. Peter

Stewarts Creek, Sr.

Position: Defensive lineman

Why chosen: The Region 5-6A Defensive lineman of the year had 40 tackles, three sacks and a blocked kick in leading the Red Hawks to seven wins.

Caleb Ellison

Oakland, Jr.

Position: Linebacker

Why chosen: The all-region performer tied for the team lead with 103 tackles (11 for loss) with six sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Brooks Jones

Middle Tennessee Christian, Sr.

Position: Linebacker

Why chosen: The region co-linebacker of the year had a team-leading 160 tackles (11 for loss) and three sacks.

Korey Smith

Oakland, Sr.

Position: Linebacker

Why chosen: The all-region performer had 103 tackles (11.5 for loss), a team-leading eight sacks, an interception, three fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and two blocked kicks.

Siegel, Sr.

Position: Defensive back

Why chosen: The Region 3-6A co-defensive back of the year had 102 tackles, two sacks and six interceptions to lead the Stars to the 6A playoffs.

Smyrna, Sr.

Position: Defensive back

Why chosen: Jones, who will walk on at Vanderbilt and was the Region 5-6A co-MVP, had 67 tackles (five for loss), two sacks, an interception and two fumble recoveries.

Nigel Maynard

Stewarts Creek, Sr.

Position: Defensive back

Why chosen: The all-region selection and Pittsburgh commitment had 47 tackles and three interceptions.

Jaylen Thompson

Riverdale, Sr.

Position: Defensive back

Why chosen: Michigan State commitment and 3-6A defensive MVP had 57 tackles, six interceptions and two fumble recoveries in leading the Warriors to the 6A quarterfinals.

Jacob Taylor

Oakland, Sr.

Position: Punter

Why chosen: The Region 3-6A co-special teams MVP had 16 punts for 709 yards (44.3 average), with a long of 60 and four inside the 20.

Tarrion Grant

Siegel, Sr.

Position: Athlete

Why chosen: Along with being one of the area's top wide receivers, Grant garnered 35 tackles (five for loss) and five passes defended on just 12 targets his way.

Second team

Offense

Quarterback: Thomas Santel, Siegel, Sr.

Running back: Ashton Jones, Oakland, Sr.

Running back: Caleb Perkins, Blackman, Sr.

Wide receiver: Chase Bandy, Oakland, Jr.

Wide receiver: Ben Woodruff, Riverdale, Sr.

Tight end: Tucker Kyne, Cannon Co., Sr.

Offensive lineman: Braylon Leflouria, Oakland, Sr.

Offensive lineman: Keagan Matthews, Rockvale, Sr.

Offensive lineman: Josh Miller, Siegel, Jr.

Offensive lineman: John Moody, Stewarts Creek, Sr.

Offensive lineman: Amare Watkins, Riverdale, Sr.

Placekicker: Tyler Borombozin, Blackman, So.

Athlete: Ethan Carson, Blackman, Jr.

Defense

Defensive lineman: Aiden Dickens, Smyrna, Sr.

Defensive lineman: Jaccarious Green, Rockvale, Sr.

Defensive lineman: Harris Haynes, MTCS, Sr.

Defensive lineman: Timi Williams, Rockvale, Sr.

Linebacker: Adin Augustine, Smyrna, Jr.

Linebacker: Traylan Davis, Riverdale, Sr.

Linebacker: Marshall Spann, Eagleville, Jr.

Defensive back: Trey McGaffee, Blackman, Jr.

Defensive back: Zyntreacs Otey, Riverdale, Jr.

Defensive back: Michael Robinson, Smyrna, Sr.

Defensive back: Craig Tutt, Oakland, So.

Punter: Oliver Zetina Martinez, Smyrna, Sr.

Athlete: D'Andre Sims, La Vergne, Sr.

Coach of the Year

Christian Peterson, MTCS

Why chosen: Peterson guided the Cougars to a 12-1 record and DII-A state championship (the program's first) in his inaugural season as head coach. The Cougars defeated Friendship Christian 28-13 in the BlueCross Bowl.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: TSSAA football: Murfreesboro 2023 All-Area team, player of the year