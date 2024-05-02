Rivals Camp Series Dallas: Recruiting Rumor Mill surrounding LBs and DBs

COPPELL, Texas – The Rivals Camp Series stop in Dallas had a strong group of linebackers and defensive backs from the state of Texas and beyond on Sunday. There was recruiting news coming from that group as well. Here's the latest on several of those top prospects.





*****

*****

Bauer has seen his stock take off this offseason as he's made visits out to TCU, Oklahoma and Arkansas. The three-star prospect has been a frequent visitor in Fayetteville and picked up an offer from the Razorbacks early on, which has put them in a strong position at the moment. TCU got Bauer on campus for the spring game over the weekend and the Sooners have hosted the 2026 cornerback three times already this year.

*****

There is a lot to like about Cunningham, and that was fully on display during the Rivals Camp Series in Dallas. Programs like Texas, Arizona State and TCU are all in the mix with this uber-athletic linebacker. Cunningham is coming off a string of visits to Texas, including most recently taking in the Longhorns' spring game. The summer looms large for Cunningham, who will make official visits in June and could have a decision made before his senior season at Fort Worth (Texas) North Crowley High.

*****

Gentry continues to move closer and closer toward a decision, which is not too far off as we reach the back-end of the spring. The 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback from McKinney (Texas) High School is coming off his first visit to Wisconsin, which effectively inserted the Badgers right into the thick of this equation. SMU, Baylor and Missouri are other programs hovering right around or at the top with Gentry. The next wave of visits for Gentry are likely to be his last.

*****

Reyes was on his game during Sunday's Rivals Camp. Behind the scenes, the highly-touted defensive back entering his second season for DeSoto (Texas) High is making progress toward his college decision. Texas and Texas A&M are at the top of Reyes' list battling over the four-star playmaker in the secondary. New Aggies coach Mike Elko was the defensive coordinator at Texas A&M when Reyes' older brother Antonio Johnson was in College Station. The Longhorns are making this interesting, but the Aggies are well-positioned in this one.

*****

Ricks checks off a ton of boxes from an athletic profile. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound cornerback is the little brother of former LSU and Alabama cornerback Elias Ricks, now with the Philadelphia Eagles. Ricks shined at times Sunday and had a strong junior season last fall. Louisiana is a team that's been engrained in Ricks' recruitment for the bulk of the offseason and is positioned well.

*****

Wheaton made a handful of plays Sunday, and his recruitment is beginning to take off ahead of what should be a fruitful spring for the up-and-coming 2026 cornerback. Wheaton, the son of former Oregon and NFL DB Kenny Wheaton, has collected early overtures from Oregon State, Arkansas, Texas Tech, Cal and Houston, among others. Wheaton was recently on hand in Corvallis for the Beavers' spring game. Don't be surprised to see his stock rise in ensuing months.