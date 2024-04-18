Rivals Camp Series Charlotte: Commitment predictions for top campers

FORT MILL, S.C. – A bunch of heavily recruited prospects in the East region came to the Rivals Camp Series stop in Charlotte last weekend. Rivals national recruiting analysts Adam Friedman and John Garcia Jr. take a shot at making early predictions on some of them here.

MORE FROM CHARLOTTE: WR vs. DB | LB/DB Rumor Mill | OL vs. DL | Five programs that should be pleased | Clinton Portis interview | OL/DL Rumor Mill | How Sunday will impact rankings | NFL legends flock to RCS Charlotte | WR/TE Rumor Mill | RB Rumor Mill | QB Rumor Mill | Friedman's Takeaways | Position MVPs | Top plays | Bryce Baker interview | Thomas Davis Jr. interview | Blake Woodby interview | Savion Hiter interview | Malik Washington interview | Aiden Harris interview | Darius Gray interview | Jayvon McFadden interview | Zion Elee interview | Top performers from the Rivals Combine Series

Dean sported Clemson gloves on Sunday and was highly complimentary of Alabama after his first visit to Tuscaloosa, but the four-star offensive lineman is so incredibly familiar with Georgia and just returned from Athens last weekend. His older brother, Jared, is on the roster providing insight on Kirby Smart’s program and its business-like culture, something Dean covets in his program of choice.

It would be an upset if the impressive and positionally versatile blocker ends up elsewhere at this point.

Prediction: Georgia

*****

Virginia Tech had its spring game over the weekend and Exinor was in Blacksburg to take in the action. He's been to see the Hokies on multiple occasions this offseason and it seems like momentum is building for a potential commitment.

Exinor was closer than ever to announcing a commitment but he is still holding out to take his official visits in June. Virginia Tech, though, seems to have the inside track.

Prediction: Virginia Tech

*****

It's very early in the recruiting process for Green and he will have his pick of scholarship offers before it's all said and done, but the pull of South Carolina could win out. The massive Palmetto State offensive lineman is scheduled to be in Columbia this weekend for the South Carolina spring game and it certainly won't be his last visit.

Look for Green to make the rounds through the rest of this offseason and into the fall before he really starts to get serious about his recruitment.

Prediction: South Carolina

*****

McFadden is a tough prospect to read right now because he likes a lot of programs. He really enjoyed his time at Ohio State for its spring game and thinks very highly of offensive line coach Justin Frye.

Colorado has been the favorite, though. McFadden’s friendship with five-star Colorado signee Jordan Seaton could be enough to help the Buffs reel him in. Their need for an upgrade along the offensive line and the opportunity for McFadden to play early is certainly working in Colorado's favor right now.

Prediction: Colorado

*****

Washington is waiting to announce any sort of commitment until he takes his official visits in June but Virginia Tech should be considered the favorite going into the summer. He's getting more familiar with the coaching staff and the relationships are becoming stronger.

Washington was on campus for the Hokies' spring game this past Saturday and got a more in-depth look at how his life would be off the field if he were to choose Virginia Tech.

Syracuse, UCF and Maryland will get Washington for official visits and perhaps Colorado and Pittsburgh too. For now, the pick is Virginia Tech.

Prediction: Virginia Tech