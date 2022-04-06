This top-100 DL will be in attendance for Florida’s Orange and Blue Game

Associated Press

The shots kept falling for Devin Booker, who appeared he was trying to prove a point. The Phoenix Suns are the best team in the NBA this season and, according to the standings, it isn't particularly close. Booker scored 32 points to lead the Suns to their franchise-record 63rd victory Tuesday night, beating a Lakers team minus LeBron James 121-110 to eliminate Los Angeles from the playoff race.