Rio Ferdinand says Man United must accept they are in ‘cycle of mediocrity’

Rio Ferdinand believes Manchester United are in a “cycle of mediocrity” after a painful defeat to title-chasing Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday (12 May).

The legendary defender discussed the state of the club - who currently sit eighth in the table - during a chat with Chris Moyles on Radio X.

“I’m of the mind that it does happen in cycles. There are cycles in this game,” Ferdinand said.

“We are in our cycle of mediocrity or even below at this moment, but it’s about how you change it.”

