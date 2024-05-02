Ricky Stenhouse Jr. signs multi-year extension with JTG Daugherty Racing

Former Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has signed a multi-year contract extension with JTG Daugherty Racing, the team announced Thursday.

The 36-year-old Stenhouse won the 2023 Daytona 500. He finished 16th in the standings last year, his best result with JTG Daugherty Racing.

“We are very excited to have Ricky locked in for years to come,” co-owner Brad Daugherty said in a statement from the team. "Ricky has continued to grow and thrive as a competitor and he, along with the rest of our race team are pushing hard to get the 47 back into victory lane."

Said co-owner Gordon Smith in a statement from the team: “I am looking forward to continuing with Ricky as our driver of the no. 47. He has been an asset to our team on and off the racetrack since joining us in 2020. Winning the Daytona 500 was a huge accomplishment for our small team, and I know we have more trips to victory lane in our future with Ricky at the wheel.”

Said Stenhouse in a statement from the team: “When I joined this team in 2020, I knew both the team and I were capable of putting the no. 47 in victory lane. Although I wish it came sooner, winning the Daytona 500 last year proved that we can win together.

"We have a fantastic group of guys at the shop, great management, solid partners, and an ever improving program. I’m very excited to continue my relationship with the team, I think everyone will be pleasantly surprised to see what we have in store for the future.”

Stenhouse is 27th in points this season. He was fourth at Talladega and sixth at Atlanta. Sunday's race at Kansas Speedway will be the 412th in his Cup career.

