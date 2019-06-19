Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and David Ragan will run Darrell Waltrip tribute schemes at Sonoma

Darrell Waltrip's final Cup Series broadcast will be on Sunday at Sonoma. (Photo by Lawrence Iles/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Darrell Waltrip’s final race as a broadcaster is Sunday. And there will be a couple cars on track at Sonoma paying tribute to him.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 17 car is painted similarly to the No. 17 Western Auto car that Waltrip drove in the 1990s.

David Ragan, meanwhile, will drive a tribute car that has the legendary NASCAR driver on the hood and similar trim on the bottom of the car.

Waltrip, 72, has been an analyst for Fox ever since the network began its NASCAR coverage in 2001. He’s retiring from broadcasting at the end of the 2019 season and Sonoma is Fox’s last race of the season before NBC takes over at Chicago on June 30.

Fox has not named a replacement for Waltrip for the 2020 season.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports

