Rick Neuheisel announces top teams ahead of conference championship week

No. 11 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) defeated Vanderbilt (5-7, 2-6 SEC), 56-0, in Week 13 at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tennessee’s regular season has concluded.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

Following Week 13 games, former head coach Rick Neuheisel announced his top college football teams on CBS Sports’ “Inside College Football.” Neuheisel’s top four teams are listed below.

1. Georgia

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

2. Michigan

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

3. USC

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

4. TCU

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

