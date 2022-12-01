Rick Neuheisel announces top teams ahead of conference championship week
No. 11 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) defeated Vanderbilt (5-7, 2-6 SEC), 56-0, in Week 13 at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
Tennessee’s regular season has concluded.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).
The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).
2022 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule: Vols Wire’s downloadable schedule wallpaper
Following Week 13 games, former head coach Rick Neuheisel announced his top college football teams on CBS Sports’ “Inside College Football.” Neuheisel’s top four teams are listed below.
1. Georgia
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
2. Michigan
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
3. USC
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
4. TCU
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
College Football Playoff top 25 rankings ahead of conference championship week