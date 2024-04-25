Rick Barnes discusses Ohio State transfer Felix Okpara signing with Vols

Tennessee announced the signing of Ohio State sophomore transfer Felix Okpara on Thursday.

“We are thrilled to have Felix join us here on Rocky Top,” Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes said. “He comes from a great family and is an exceptional teammate whose primary goal is to win. Felix is an elite shot blocker, high-level defender and terrific rebounder. He possesses the ability to score in the low post, as well as play on the perimeter. A mobile athlete with excellent length who creates space offensively, Felix is a constant threat to get to the rim for a lob. We will do everything we can to help him further develop all aspects of his game.”

Okpara appeared in 70 games, including 45 starts, from 2022-24. He averaged 5.3 points, five rebounds and 0.4 assists per game. He also recorded 126 blocks and 28 steals for the Buckeyes.

The 6-foot-11, 235-pound forward is from Lagos, Nigeria.

