Richie Incognito called Mike Zimmer a 'f------ liar' for denying the Vikings have interest in signing him

Richie Incognito called Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer a “(expletive) liar” on Tuesday after Zimmer denied the team had any interest in signing the offensive lineman. (Getty Images)

Former Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito spoke out publicly last week, expressing his desire to return to the NFL and said that he received calls from both the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks expressing interest of bringing him in this season.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer strongly denied those rumors on Tuesday morning.

“No interest and totally false,” Zimmer said, via USA Today. “Tweet that.”

Incognito didn’t like that one bit.

“Mike Zimmer is a (expletive) liar!!” Incognito tweeted. “I just released the screen grabs of my conversations with Coach Sparano. #Facts.”

I just released the screen grabs of my conversations with Coach Sparano #facts — Richie Incognito (@68INCOGNITO) August 7, 2018





Incognito then tweeted out a series of screen shots with text messages he claimed were between him and former Vikings offensive line coach Tony Sparano, who died last month of heart disease.

However, nowhere in those messages does it say the Vikings were interested. The closest thing to that was Sparano allegedly writing, “Wish I could get u going, never know.”

And, to make things even more skeptical, the name on the messages is listed only as “Coach.” There is a “CS” icon at the top, which could stand for “Coach Sparano.” It could stand for something totally different, too.

And a majority of the conversation simply reads as two friends talking back and forth. Very little of it was about Incognito potentially playing for the Vikings — and when it was, it was very one-sided.

After Sparano allegedly said he wished he “could get (Incognito) going,” Incognito replied expressing his desire to play for Zimmer, who he called “the man.”

(Warning, the following contains offensive language that is NSFW)





“You know I would love [to] play for you,” Incognito wrote. “You guys have a great situation. Zimmer is the man. I just want to work coach. That’s all. I’m chasing a (expletive) championship. (Expletive) money! I saved all mine.”

Incognito announced his retirement in April, however he quickly came out of retirement just one month later. The Bills then released Incognito, making him a free agent.

The four-time Pro Bowl guard was also involved in a wild incident in a gym in Florida in May, where he was accused of throwing a dumbbell at another gym patron, prompting a forced mental evaluation.

And, in an even stranger offseason move, Incognito was named the national ambassador of Boo2Bullying, a national anti-bullying campaign. Incognito, remember, was at the center of a bullying scandal while he was on the Miami Dolphins in 2013 involving teammate Jonathan Martin. A NFL investigation determined that Incognito and two others “engaged in a pattern of harassment toward Martin” that included personal threats and racial slurs, and caused Incognito to spend a year away from the league.

It has been a very strange offseason for Incognito, and his side of the story on Tuesday is very confusing.

However, one thing was made crystal clear: The Vikings have no interest in signing Incognito this season.

