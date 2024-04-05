Advertisement

Richardson Hitchins vs. Gustavo Lemos: Date, time, how to watch, background

Michael Rosenthal
·1 min read
Richardson Hitchins is scheduled to face fellow unbeaten 140-pound contender Gustavo Lemos on Saturday in Las Vegas.

RICHARDSON HITCHINS (17-0, 7 KOs)
VS. GUSTAVO LEMOS (29-0, 19 KOs)

Richardson Hitchins (left) and Gustavo Lemos enter their fight Saturday with perfect records.  Ed Mulholland / Matchroom

  • Date: Saturday, April 6

  • Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (main event later in show)

  • Where: Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Las Vegas

  • TV/Stream: DAZN

  • Division: Junior welterweight (140 pounds)

  • At stake: No major titles

  • Pound-for-pound: None

  • Odds: Hitchins 5-1 favorite (average of multiple outlets)

  • Significance (up to five stars): ***

  • Also on the card: Diego Pacheco vs. Shawn McCalman, super middleweights; Skye Nicolson vs. Sarah Mahfoud, featherweights (for vacant WBC title); Galal Yafai vs. Agustin Mauro Gauto, flyweights; Marc Castro vs. Abraham Montoya, junior lightweights

  • Background: Hitchins is a 2016 U.S. Olympian and a rising young 140-pound contender from New York City. The 26-year-old, an excellent technician, is coming off the biggest victory of his career: a near-shutout decision over former three-time world title challenger Jose Zepeda on Sept. 23. Hitchins is ranked in the Top 3 in three of the four major sanctioning bodies, No. 2 by the WBC. Lemos is best known for his fifth-round knockout of one-time 126-pound titleholder Lee Selby at 135 pounds in March 2022, which sent the aging Welshman into retirement. The IBF’s No. 7-ranked 140-pounder also is on a run of 10 consecutive knockouts. However, he has faced no one else of note. And the 28-year-old resident of Buenos Aires has never fought outside of his native country, which makes it difficult to gauge the threat to Hitchins he will pose on Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Boxing Junkie