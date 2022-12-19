Richard Sherman hints at Javon Kinlaw return in 49ers-Commanders game

Sherman hints at possible Kinlaw return for 49ers-Commanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers are “hotter than fish grease” right now, in the words of Richard Sherman.

And they’re only set to get better as key injured players heal up -- one of whom is defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw.

During this week’s episode of “The Richard Sherman Podcast,” the former 49ers cornerback revealed what he has heard from the organization on Kinlaw’s return to play.

“There are not teams hotter than the San Francisco 49ers right now, and from what I understand talking to the 49ers players and staff is that Javon Kinlaw is expected back next week,” Sherman said.

Kinlaw hasn’t played since starting in San Francisco’s first three games of the 2022 NFL season. He was sidelined in Weeks 4 and 5 after experiencing issues in his surgically-repaired knee, then the 49ers placed him on injured reserve in Week 6.

But could Kinlaw return in time for the 49ers’ Week 16 matchup with the Washington Commanders?

Coach Kyle Shanahan reiterated Friday via conference call that the 49ers plan on opening Kinlaw’s practice window this week. With a defensive line that has suffered multiple injuries as of late, Kinlaw’s presence could make a difference as San Francisco fights for the NFC’s No. 2 seed.

And while the 49ers get healthier heading into playoffs with star wide receiver Deebo Samuel’s return on the horizon as well, other teams in the conference can only sit, watch and hope they don’t have to face red-hot San Francisco in the postseason’s opening round.

“So, the rich get richer and richer and richer,” Sherman said. “... And guess what? Deebo’s going to come back before the playoffs, and that’s not the team they want to play.”

Ahead of the 49ers’ Week 9 bye, Kinlaw yearned to be back on the field with his team after they pummeled the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8 -- the first victory of their current seven-game winning streak and the true start of their successful push to clinch a playoff spot.

“I’m telling you,” Kinlaw said at the time, “I’m trying to do whatever I can to be back out there and have some fun with those guys. It looks like they’re having fun at a level I haven’t even been a part of, yet.

“Even the run last year, all the fun times, the good and the bad, I’m never a part of anything. I just want to get out there and be a part of something.”

Whether or not Kinlaw makes his return to the field against Washington remains to be seen. After missing 11 contests, it could take some time for him to be completely game-ready.

But once Kinlaw is ready to go, San Francisco will add yet another vital player to its embarrassment of riches.

