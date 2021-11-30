Rich Eisen puts Michigan State fans in their place after Michigan beat Ohio State

Rich Eisen is the happiest man on the planet, and he doesn’t care who knows it.

The proud Michigan alum, NFL Network stalwart, and host of The Rich Eisen Show on Peacock devoted quite a lot of time on his eponymous program to discuss the Wolverines’ win over Ohio State. (You can watch a good portion of his reaction at the bottom of the page.) But, he couldn’t help but notice the way the Jan Brady to Michigan’s Marcia has reacted in the aftermath of The Game.

Spartans fans have tried to remind Michigan fans that MSU beat the Wolverines this season in the aftermath of The Game. So Eisen let them know precisely where they stand in the pecking order.

“Michigan State fans don’t know which way to poop right now — it’s fantastic! It’s great.” Eisen said. “The Michigan State fans are like, ‘Oh, we beat you.’ Yeah, you did. You did. And sometimes on the destination on the road to winning your division in any sport, there are speed bumps, pot holes that might sometimes ding up your car, but it doesn’t damage it, it doesn’t knock you off the road. It’s annoying, sure. It’s annoying. It’s difficult, it’s difficult. And then there’s ways to show how you don’t feel it, and that would be to beat the team that’s really your ultimate rival. We may be yours, but it’s not (reciprocated). To tell the truth, it’s not! It’s just the truth, it’s not! It’s a nice rivalry, it’s a good rivalry. You know what it is? It’s a solid rivalry, it’s a solid rivalry. It’s absolutely one that Michigan wants to win, and it hurts when we lose it, I’m not gonna deny that. But also, did you see the way that Michigan State fans acted after beating Michigan? They stormed the field — Michigan stormed the field as well. (…)

“It just makes it that much more beautiful. After that game, after this, those rivalry wins — Michigan State over Michigan, Michigan over Ohio State, one spot there were videos all over the map of destroying property, flipping over cars, stuff like that. Apparently, that’s the way it’s done in East Lansing — who knows. In Ann Arbor, according to my student publication, the University of Michigan Daily, zero, zero-point-zero, full Blutarsky of such instances needing to be addressed by fire and police. Zero.”

He’s not wrong. Yes, Michigan wants to beat Michigan State. But the 37-33 loss in East Lansing was all but rendered moot to the maize and blue faithful by taking down No. 2 Ohio State, eliminating the Buckeyes from the College Football Playoff, securing a Big Ten East division title, advancing to the Big Ten Championship Game, and the Wolverines now being a game away from a College Football Playoff berth of their own.

Certainly, he’s being a bit braggadocios, but given how much Spartan fans have crowed ‘37-33!’ after Michigan’s beatdown of Ohio State, someone with a platform was bound to say something.

