Rhule excited for Nebraska-Colorado primetime kickoff

Earlier this week, it was announced that the Nebraska Cornhuskers would host the Colorado Buffaloes under the lights of Memorial Stadium later this year. The two will face one another at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Head coach Matt Rhule discussed the excitement surrounding the kickoff time on the Husker Radio Network on Tuesday evening.

We’ve had one home night game here so far, and it was a great experience. I think this is great for our fans and great for the game. The Nebraska and Colorado rivalry over the years and what it means. Obviously, they beat us last year. And for our guys to go out there early in the season, go out there on national television, and show the country the work that they’ve done and the team we have.

Nebraska will play at home for all three non-conference games of the 2024 season. They will also host UTEP on August 31 and Northern Iowa on September 14.

RELATED: Kickoff time set for Nebraska vs. Colorado game

🔊 @CoachMattRhule on the Week 2 matchup with Colorado set for 6:30 p.m. #GBR pic.twitter.com/JwaIM0hwjW — Huskers Radio Network (@HuskersRadio) May 14, 2024

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire