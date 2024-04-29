Returning Panthers players most impacted by Carolina’s seven picks in 2024 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers were quite busy during NFL Draft weekend.

The team brought in seven rookie draft picks, and they are still in the middle of adding another dozen or so first-year players through undrafted free agency. And with the arrival of the new recruits, several incumbent veterans will be forced to compete to keep their starting jobs or roster spots this summer during training camp.

Here are returning seven veteran players most impacted by the latest draft class:

WR Jonathan Mingo

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (15) runs during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium. Jim Dedmon/Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Tale as old as time, song as old as rhyme, the Panthers and the need for young wide receivers.

Mingo was the young wideout brought in last year in the draft’s second round. This year, the Panthers jumped at the chance to close out the first round with Xavier Legette on the roster. While Mingo was the 39th overall pick last year, his rookie season left a lot to be desired, as he was held without a touchdown on 43 catches for 418 yards.

With a new coaching staff in place, Mingo isn’t on scholarship anymore, and the arrival of Legette puts legitimate pressure on the former Ole Miss standout to play well. The Panthers are going to want Legette on the field early, and after already trading for Diontae Johnson, Carolina’s opportunities for Mingo to earn redemption have quickly shrunk. It’s going to be a big summer and a big season — already — for Mingo.

Legette’s arrival doesn’t put Mingo in the deep reserve seat that Terrace Marshall was put in last year. But both Mingo and Marshall are now probably competing for depth snaps behind the rookie, Johnson and Adam Thielen.

RB Chuba Hubbard

Hubbard entered the offseason program as the top name on the running back depth chart. With the arrival of second-round pick Jonathon Brooks, that status could be impacted. While Brooks is recovering from an ACL injury, he’s expected to be cleared in time for training camp in July. At the least, Brooks will push Hubbard, leaving little margin for error under a new offensive coaching staff.

Hubbard should probably be considered the favorite for the top job entering camp. But his ability to keep that role will be largely based on how he performs opposite Brooks.

RB Miles Sanders

Panthers running back Miles Sanders, far right, looks for a break in the line during the game against the Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 16, 2023. Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

Sanders is coming off the worst season of his five-year career. His initial campaign in Carolina was a disaster, and his spot in the pecking order was already apparently behind Hubbard. So, the offseason outlook on Sanders isn’t very good.

Sanders needs a major bounce-back summer in Charlotte. If he can’t find redemption during training camp, he might need another change of scenery. His status on the roster will be fascinating to monitor moving forward.

TE Ian Thomas

While Tommy Tremble should receive some legitimate push from fourth-round pick Ja’Tavion Sanders this summer, the arrival of the former Texas tight end could largely impact Thomas, the Panthers’ longtime inline tight end.

Sanders is known as a receiving threat, so if he makes it onto the field, he should push Tremble over to the in-line position as the better blocker in two-tight end sets.

Sanders is a dynamic player, and he should be on the field this year. With Tremble being a versatile player, he should be — at worst — the No. 2 tight end. Thomas, who took a pay cut for a second consecutive offseason, could see his playing time dwindle significantly this year, even as he has superb blocking ability for run-heavy packages.

WR Terrace Marshall

Marshall has had a rocky road in Carolina throughout his career. The 2021 second-round pick just hasn’t been able to win over the coaching staffs he’s played for, and he can’t seem to carve out a role on special teams. So, while Mingo is likely to be pushed down the depth chart, Marshall is in danger of being pushed off the roster following the arrival of Legette.

Marshall asked for a trade last season and the Panthers found no takers. A year removed from that request, it’s hard to believe a trade would suddenly materialize this summer. Marshall needs to find a way to earn a spot with another new coaching staff in place.

TE Stephen Sullivan

Carolina Panthers tight end Stephen Sullivan points at a camera after completing a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Sunday, December 17, 2023. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

Like Marshall, his former LSU teammate, Sullivan has struggled to get on the field over the past three years in Carolina. Last season, Sullivan showed flashes of playmaking ability with Thomas sidelined. However, once Thomas returned, Sullivan’s inconsistent playing time set in again.

Sullivan is an athletic freak, but so is Sanders — who was just handpicked by the new regime. While Thomas’ status seems to be open-ended, Sullivan’s could be even more shaky, despite his quick re-signing with the team after last season. His saving grace might be his background with a good chunk of the offensive staff, as several notable members — including head coach Dave Canales — were with him in Seattle during his rookie year.

LB Tae Davis

The Panthers spent a pair of picks on linebackers during draft weekend. With those added prospects, Carolina has created some valid competition at the position. While Shaq Thompson and Josey Jewell are expected to lead the group, third-round pick Trevin Wallace should be considered the favorite for the No. 3 job.

From there, Davis — a special teams ace — will be challenged by the likes of Claudin Cherelus, Chandler Wooten and seventh-round pick Michael Barrett. The Panthers are only likely to keep four or five inside linebackers, so the aforementioned players might be competing for just one or two spots.