'I respect Moyes a lot for what he's done in football' - Fabregas

Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has questioned where the "line" is when it comes to complaints from West Ham fans about manager David Moyes.

The 60-year-old guided the Hammers to Europa Conference League glory last season and has also steered them to the final stages of the Europa League on two occasions.

However, with his contract up in June, and West Ham reeling from a heavy defeat at Crystal Palace last time out, his future remains uncertain.

"I have a couple of friends that are big, big West Ham supporters and sometimes I ask the question, 'Why do you guys attack David Moyes so much when he's getting the right results?'," Fabregas asked on the Planet Premier League podcast.

"Last year they won a European cup, they were fighting for Europe up until not long ago and having good results. They said 'we love him for the results, but we don't like him because of the style', and he says 'we are unwatchable'. These are the words sometimes that they use, which I cannot really say anything because I'm not someone to judge this as I don't watch them week in, week out.

"But I think this is the only thing they complain [about]. I said, 'Yeah, but what do you prefer? To play good football and not get the results? Or to play football that suits him and get the results?', because at the end of the day, where is the line?"

The Hammers boss is yet to agree a new deal with the club and there has been talk of Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim as a candidate to replace him.

"Someone else will come and will start playing very good football but they will not win games and then they will be complaining at the other thing," added Fabregas.

"He [Moyes] has been successful… I respect [him] a lot for what he's done in football and for the man that I know he is."

