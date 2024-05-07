'Resilient weekend win County's biggest of the season'

[BBC]

Ross County’s 2-1 victory over Hibernian is possibly their most important so far this season.

The three points lifted the Staggies up to 10th and out of the dreaded play-off position for the first time in 2024. With just three games to go, it could be a huge moment in their battle to secure their Premiership status.

County showed plenty of courage and character during their victory on Saturday. Prior to their win against Rangers, the Staggies had previously failed to win any of their last 45 matches when conceding the first goal.

They’ve now won back-to-back home games after going a goal behind and made it 14 points out a possible 18 available in Dingwall since Don Cowie has taken over.

Two players who embodied the desire in the County squad on Saturday were the goalscorers, Simon Murray and Jordan White.

Fans are running out of superlatives to describe Murray’s performances this season. His energy and ability to sense danger put him in the perfect position to capitalise on Rocky Bushiri’s mistake and fire in his 12th Premiership goal of the season to haul County back on level terms.

White’s action has been limited over recent months, but he came off the bench in the 76th minute and immediately got himself involved in with his pressing and physical presence.

His biggest contribution came in the 88th minute as he grabbed his first goal since February to seal a huge win for the Staggies and send the home fans at the Global Energy Stadium crazy.

The psychological boost from Saturday’s victory and subsequent move up the table at this stage in the season could breathe fresh life into County’s survival bid.

The players answered any questions that might have been lingering following the defeat to Livingston last week by going toe-to-toe against arguably the strongest team in the bottom six and coming out with three points.

Ross Morren can be found on The County Corner.