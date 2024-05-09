Republic FC to play against San Jose Earthquakes in U.S. Open Cup. Here’s what to know about the match

(FOX40.COM) — The opponent, date and time are set for the Sacramento Republic FC’s next match in the U.S. Open Cup.

The Indomitable Club will host MLS club San Jose Earthquakes in the Round of 16 on May 21 at 7 p.m. It’ll be the second time in three seasons that the Republic FC will host a Round of 16 match.

Tickets, starting at $16, went on sale Thursday and can be bought online.

Sacramento advanced to the Round of 16 in this year’s tournament after a 2-0 home win against fellow USL Championship club Monterey Bay FC on Tuesday.

San Jose clinched its spot in the Round of 16 with a 1-0 win over USL Championship club Oakland Roots SC.

The Republic FC last met the Earthquakes in a Round of 16 match in the 2022 Open Cup, which resulted in a 2-0 victory for Sacramento.

The victory began a stretch of three consecutive victories over MLS clubs for the Republic FC en route to their Cinderella run to the Open Cup finals. Sacramento became the first lower-division club to reach the final in 14 years.

The U.S. Open Cup is the nation’s oldest single-elimination soccer tournament. This year’s U.S. Open Cup is the 109th edition of the tournament and has been played every year since 1914 except in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament features professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer.

