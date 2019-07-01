Reports: Klay Thompson agrees to $190M deal with Warriors

Klay Thompson has a new reason to smile after the devastation of his ACL tear in the NBA Finals and the heartbreak of a championship series loss just minutes later.

The five-time All-Star and three-time NBA champion has reportedly agreed to a five-year, $190 million deal with the Golden State Warriors, according to The New York Times and San Francisco Chronicle.

Thompson is expected to miss a significant portion of next season after suffering the injury when he landed awkwardly after a dunk attempt in the third quarter of Game 6.

Klay Thompson is reportedly staying in Golden State. (Reuters)

Prior to the injury, Thompson was putting on display the talent that helped make him a three-time champion with 30 points in the elimination game.

One of the best shooters in league history and an elite defender, Thompson is easily worth the risk of a long-term contract coming off a serious injury.

Though he’s likely to miss most of next season with the left knee injury, Thompson is expected to eventually return close to form. ACL tears, while serious, don’t tend to have the long-term impact they used to prior to recent medical advances.

Thompson, 29, is coming off a fifth-straight All-Star season that saw him average 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 40.2 percent from behind the 3-point arc. He’s a career 41.9 percent shooter from distance.

