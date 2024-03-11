Reports: Gus Edwards to join Jim Harbaugh, Chargers as Austin Ekeler exits

With Austin Ekeler headed to the Washington Commanders, the Los Angeles Chargers appear to have their new lead running back.

Former Ravens running back Gus Edwards agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the Chargers on Monday, according to multiple reports. Terms of the deal were not initially reported.

It's a move that reunites Edwards with ex-Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Roman joined the Chargers this offseason under first-year head coach Jim Harbaugh. The move also means that Edwards is playing for the brother of his former head coach with the Ravens, John Harbaugh.

Edwards, 29, has played his entire five-season NFL career with the Ravens. In 2023, he led Ravens running backs with 810 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 4.1 yards per carry. He added 12 catches for 180 yards. His 4.1 yards per carry last season marked a career low after he averaged at least five yards per carry in each of his first four seasons in Baltimore.

Edwards returned in 2023 from an ACL injury that sidelined him for the second half of the 2022 season. He became the primary back after an Achilles injury sidelined J.K. Dobbins in Week 1. He previously worked in Baltimore as part of a committee, tallying at least 700 yards on five-plus yards per carry in each of his first three seasons.

It's not yet clear who will join Edwards in the Chargers' backfield. Ekeler is reportedly signing a two-year, $11.43 million deal with the Commanders. Backup Joshua Kelley is also a pending free agent upon the expiration of his rookie contract. Assuming their departures, Edwards is the clear No. 1 back in Los Angeles for now.

In Baltimore, the Ravens will hope to have Dobbins back healthy to retain his No. 1 role in the backfield. Barring an acquisition, second-year back Keaton Mitchell projects as the No. 2 back in Baltimore after tallying 489 yards and two touchdowns from scrimmage as a rookie.