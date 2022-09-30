Reports: Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet to miss 1-2 weeks with ankle sprain

At least some of the impetus behind the Boston Celtics electing to sign veteran big man Blake Griffin to a one-year, fully-guaranteed deal quickly became apparent after The Athletic NBA Insiders Jared Weiss and Shams Charania revealed that Celtics reserve center Luke Kornet has sprained an ankle and will miss one to two weeks as a result of his injury.

With the Celtics slated to begin their slate of four preseason games against the Toronto Raptors and Charlotte Hornets as soon as this Sunday and the team already down two frontcourt players in Danilo Gallinari and Robert Williams III, Boston can ill afford playing even thinner up front.

The Griffin move will help cover that gap, with Timelord expected back sometime in December and Gallinari not before sometime in the postseason if even then.

Woj: Boston Celtics to sign Blake Griffin to fully-guaranteed, one-year deal https://t.co/4Yd1DQ1evh — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) September 30, 2022

Kornet has been looked at as the next man up in that regard up until this injury.

Now, with the Vanderbilt product unavailable, we should see Griffin join camp invitees Justin Jackson, Luka Samanic and Noah Vonleh compete alongside two way big Mfiondu Kabengele for the opportunity to earn meaningful minutes with the team.

