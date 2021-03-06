Report: New York Knicks still monitoring Terry Rozier, Lonzo Ball ahead of trade deadline

With the trade deadline approaching, rumors will only continue circulating in the coming weeks. Despite his strong performance in the recent weeks, Lonzo Ball’s name could be one that appears in rumors even if the Pelicans will reportedly not be trading him at the deadline.

One of the teams that consistently will be linked to him is the New York Knicks. After not showing interest in him earlier this season, the Knicks are monitoring the guard not just heading into the trade deadline but into his restricted free agency this offseason.

From Marc Berman of the New York Post:

“As electric as rookie Immanuel Quickley has been, they still think he could be a sixth-man stud or start as an off-the-ball guard in the right alignment. He’s not viewed as a elite playmaker. That is why the Knicks have always kept an eye on Hornets point guard Terry Rozier and young Pelicans playmaker Lonzo Ball (who would probably be more of a summer transaction).”

With the Pelicans able to match any contract offered to Ball this season, it would take a monumental offer for New Orleans not to match. Ball also expressed a desire to remain in New Orleans long-term, which would be another obvious hindrance in the Knicks landing Ball.

Rozier, meanwhile, is a more intriguing candidate. With the Hornets set to have both Devonte’ Graham and Malik Monk enter restricted free agency and LaMelo Ball establishing himself as the point guard of the future, Rozier could be the odd man out in the scenario. While it’s unlikely the Hornets would part ways at the deadline, it could be another