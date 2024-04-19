An updated look at Wisconsin basketball’s 2024-25 roster after Chucky Hepburn’s departure

Wisconsin basketball got bad news on Thursday when star guard and three-year starter Chucky Hepburn entered the transfer portal.

The news came on the heels of star guard A.J. Storr committing to Kansas, making it clear how much the program was losing after a solid 2023-24 campaign.

Those departures now include Hepburn, Storr, senior forward Tyler Wahl and several depth pieces. It’s a new age of college basketball, one where four-year players are becomingly increasingly rare.

Greg Gard has work to do in the transfer portal to make up for the lost production. He’ll likely need a starting point guard, starting wing and experienced forward — all of that while keeping whats left of the roster together.

There are reasons for optimism, mainly the entrance of top 2024 point guard Daniel Freitag. But Badgers fans were despondent at the news of Hepburn leaving and how it signaled the current age of the sport.

As Gard and his staff continue to search for productive replacements, here is an updated look at Wisconsin basketball’s roster entering 2024-25:

Note: this list does not include walk-ons or Wisconsin’s future transfer portal activity.

