Report: Wisconsin football starting defensive end to enter transfer portal

Wisconsin starting defensive end T.J. Bollers is entering the transfer portal when the spring window opens on April 16, according to 247Sports’ Allen Trieu.

Bollers was slated to start for the Badgers along the defensive line after moving from outside linebacker after the 2023 season. The team is shallow at the position at this stage in the spring, and this news only makes that more the case.

Bollers first joined the program as a four-star recruit in the class of 2021, ranked as the No. 159 recruit in the class, No. 11 edge rusher and No. 2 recruit from his home state of Iowa. He barely saw the field throughout his career in a crowded Wisconsin outside linebacker room, finding most of his playing time on special teams.

The converted defensive end still has the four-star billing from his high school recruiting days. That had 2024 looking like a potential breakout for the Tiffin, Iowa native, though that will now come with another program.

