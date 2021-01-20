Report: Washington could be involved in Deshaun Watson sweepstakes ‘in a big way’

While a handful of teams in the NFL are jockeying for position in a potential blockbuster trade that would land the electric QB Deshaun Watson on a team other than the Houston Texans, one sleeper candidate is the Washington Football Team.

According to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, an NFL executive tells him that Washington could potentially be involved in the Watson sweepstakes “in a big way.”

And for as bad as the NFC East was this year, there’s an improving team with $35.4 million in cap space and tons of intriguing young players who could make a move: the Washington Football Team. “I think they will be involved in the QB sweepstakes in a big way,” an NFC exec said. “They know they are close.”

Some of the top teams who are thought to be in play for Watson — arguably a top-5 QB in the NFL who many believe has taken his final snap in Houston — are the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, and Chicago Bears. In order to land Watson in a trade, it will undoubtedly take a load of assets, which could include starting-caliber players and multiple draft picks.

We will see if Washington ends up making any offers for Watson, but at the very least, they need to call and see what it would take. With as good as Washington’s defense is, mixed with the young talent and budding success across the entire roster, landing a top QB like Watson could push them over the edge into real Super Bowl contention.

