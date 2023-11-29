Report: Warriors were annoyed with Wiggins' lack of conditioning originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Andrew Wiggins' sluggish start to the 2023-24 NBA season has been a point of contention for a Warriors team that has stumbled recently after racing out to a 6-2 record. Once a pivotal cog in Golden State's 2022 NBA championship run, the All-Star forward has struggled to regain the form that placed him among the best two-way players in the league.

ESPN's Kendra Andrews reported on Tuesday, citing sources, that members of the Warriors organization reportedly are annoyed with Wiggins' lack of physical conditioning following a lengthy hiatus for an undisclosed personal matter last season.

Wiggins reportedly did not invest the proper time over the summer to be in shape for the regular season, which has rubbed members of Golden State's organization the wrong way.

The Warriors forward is averaging career-lows in several key categories this season, including minutes per game (26.7), field goal attempts (11.3), and steals (0.4).

Wiggins has struggled immensely shooting the ball this season, averaging career-lows in 3-point percentage (25.5) and free throw percentage (56.3) while averaging the second-worst field goal percentage during his time in the NBA (41.7).

A lone outlier performance that saw Wiggins explode for 31 points during an overtime loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder is the only time the Warriors forward has eclipsed the 20-point mark this season, adding to a critical lack of consistent scoring behind Steph Curry.

As Golden State looks to stay afloat in a loaded Western Conference, the Warriors will rely heavily on Wiggins to reestablish himself as the impact player he has proven to be in years past.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast