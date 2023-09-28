Report: Warriors close to bringing WNBA franchise to Bay Area

While the NBA and the Golden State Warriors prep for the upcoming season, the WNBA is heating up in the postseason. Before the Warriors begin training camp, the franchise has turned its attention to the WNBA.

According to Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic, the Warriors are close to finalizing a deal to bring a WNBA team to the Bay Area. The deal is not yet finalized, but an announcement could come as early as October, per Marcus Thompson.

Thompson reports the Bay Area’s WNBA franchise would play games at San Francisco’s Chase Center, but would be headquartered in Oakland at the Warriors practice facility.

The WNBA currently consists of 12 teams. Recently, the WNBA and its commissioner Cathy Engelbert have spoken about expanding the league.

In the past, Northern California and the Bay Area have hosted a pair of professional women’s basketball teams. The Sacramento Monarchs played in the WNBA until 2009 and the San Jose Lasers of the American Basketball League until 1998.

