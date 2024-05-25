Report: Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson candidate for Cavs’ opening at head coach

As only four teams remain in the postseason, most of the NBA is preparing for the offseason, including new changes to their teams. After being eliminated from the second round of the postseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers made the decision to part ways with head coach JB Bickerstaff.

Bickerstaff coached five seasons with the Cavaliers, posting a 170-159 record overall with two trips to the playoffs. Following Bickerstaff’s exit from Cleveland, a member of Steve Kerr’s coaching staff with the Golden State Warriors is reportedly a candidate for the opening with the Cavs.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson is expected to be a candidate for the job with the Cavaliers along with Pelicans associate James Borrego.

Atkinson joined Kerr’s coaching staff in 2022 before the Warriors went on a run to win a championship against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. Since joining Kerr’s staff with the Warriors, Atkinson has reportedly been a candidate for multiple head coaching openings, including the Charlotte Hornets, Phoenix Suns and most recently the Los Angeles Lakers.

Before joining Golden State, Atkinson was the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets for four seasons. Along with serving as an assistant with the Warriors, Atkinson was an assistant coach for the Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers.

