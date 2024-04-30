Report: Vikings tried to trade with Patriots for No. 3 pick

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings traded up to the No. 10 pick with the New York Jets to get Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, but it appears Kwesi Adofo-Mensah tried to take a bigger swing last Thursday night.

According to Mike Reiss, a Patriots’ reporter for ESPN, the Vikings were one of a few teams trying to trade with New England for the No. 3 overall pick. Minnesota reportedly offered the No. 11 and 23 picks, and their first round pick in 2025, to the Patriots for the No. 3 pick. New England declined, and ultimately took North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.

The presumption is that Adofo-Mensah was trying to get to No. 3 to land Maye. The Vikings said leading up to the draft that they were in love with multiple quarterbacks in the class. They ultimately moved up to the No. 10 spot to get McCarthy, in part fearing that the Denver Broncos were trying to do the same. The Broncos took Oregon quarterback Bo Nix at No. 12.

Broncos’ coach Sean Payton said Friday he was making the Vikings think they were moving up, and baited them into taking McCarthy. It might all be a blessing in disguise for Adofo-Mensah and the Vikings. They got one of the quarterbacks they coveted, didn’t have to give up multiple first round picks for him and were able to get one of the best defensive players in the class later on.

Minnesota moved up from No. 23 to No. 17 in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars to get Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner. He figures to be a force in a defense run by Brian Flores. After the first round last Thursday, Adofo-Mensah shot down a rumor that the Vikings had talks with the L.A. Chargers in the offseason for quarterback Justin Herbert, who has a full no-trade clause in his contract.

The Vikings were the first team to trade up last Thursday, and they were the only team to do it twice. Adofo-Mensah wasn’t afraid to take some swings, even if he didn’t get the No. 3 pick.