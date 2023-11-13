Report: Vikings plan to sign Anthony Barr

Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks is set to miss time after having a surgical procedure on his shin Sunday and the Vikings reportedly plan to bring back a familiar face to round out the position group.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Vikings plan to sign Anthony Barr as a free agent. Barr was a Vikings first-round pick in 2014 and he was a four-time Pro Bowler during his eight years with the club.

Barr moved on to play for the Cowboys last season. He had 58 tackles, a sack, and two fumble recoveries in 14 regular season games and nine more tackles in the postseason.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said rookie Ivan Pace will likely wear the green dot on his helmet while Hicks is out of action. Troy Dye, Nick Vigil, and Brian Asamoah are also on the roster at linebacker.