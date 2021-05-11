Report: Vikings have interest in DE Ryan Kerrigan

The Vikings might be getting some help opposite of Everson Griffen on the defensive line.

Per Darren Wolfson of KSTP in Minneapolis, the Vikings have shown interest in four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Ryan Kerrigan.

SCOOPS: The Minnesota Vikings have interest in 4x Pro Bowl defensive end Ryan Kerrigan, per @DWolfsonKSTP… 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/MidJUqGdk0 — SKOR North (@SKORNorth) May 10, 2021

Kerrigan, 32, has spent his whole 10-year career with Washington, piling up 95.5 career sacks. After starting every game that he appeared in during his career, Kerrigan’s role in 2020 lessened, with him starting just one game. Even so, he still piled up 5.5 sacks for the second-straight season.

Right now, Stephen Weatherly, Jalyn Holmes and Patrick Jones are expected to compete for the left defensive end spot opposite of Hunter. While Kerrigan is closer to the end of his career than the beginning, his addition would give this unit a big boost.

Wolfson also reported that the Vikings have checked in on the status of former Jaguars receiver Dede Westrbrook.