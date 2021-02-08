Report: Tom Brady texted Tyrann Mathieu 'lengthy apology' for verbal altercations during Super Bowl

The beef between Tom Brady and Tyrann Mathieu may already be over.

According to ESPN’s Jenna Laine, Brady sent Mathieu a lengthy text message “immediately” after Super Bowl LV ended, apologizing for the on-field run-ins they had during the game.

Via ESPN:

Brady told Mathieu he'd watched him since his days at LSU, considered him a "class act" and a "great leader," the source said. Brady said he wished he could have apologized in person, according to the source. The source added that Brady said his outbursts in an emotional moment were in no way a reflection on his feeling towards Mathieu, whom he spoke highly of throughout the week leading up to the game.

Brady, Mathieu exchange numerous words

It’s unclear what initially caused the two to start yakking at each other, but with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominating on their way to an easy 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, the mood on the Chiefs’ sideline wasn’t exactly joyful. Tempers flared, and it spilled onto the field. Mathieu and Brady jawed at each other several times in the first half, culminating with two incidents late in the second quarter.

As time was ticking down in the first half and the Bucs were setting up for a touchdown, the two had another impromptu chat. Brady appeared to tell Mathieu that he’d be targeting him during the next play. He did target Mathieu, who got beat by Antonio Brown. After the touchdown, Brady ran after Mathieu to dish out more trash talk, and Mathieu engaged.

Mathieu, who had just been dinged for pass interference in the end zone, was then hit with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Brady somehow escaped being penalized.

Tom Brady has reportedly apologized for the numerous verbal sparring matches he and Tyrann Mathieu had during Super Bowl LV. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Mathieu’s deleted tweet

After the game, Mathieu tweeted vague details about what Brady said to him during one particular run-in.

“He called me something I won’t repeat but yeah I’ll let all the media throw me under bus as if I did something or said something to him.... go back to my previous games against TB12 I showed him nothing but respect. Look at my interviews about him... I show grace.”

Story continues

Mathieu deleted the tweet not long after he posted it, and we have no further details about what was said. During his postgame news conference, Mathieu said “I never really saw that side of Tom Brady, to be honest.”

