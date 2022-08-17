Report: Titans CB Chris Jackson’s knee injury isn’t serious

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Moraitis
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tennessee Titans
    Tennessee Titans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kevin Byard
    Kevin Byard
    American football safety
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Tennessee Titans cornerback Chris Jackson has been sidelined at practice since suffering a knee injury during the team’s preseason Week 1 loss at Baltimore last Thursday.

However, according to Terry McCormick of Titan Insider, Jackson’s MRI came back clean and he’s expected to return to the practice field in the next few days.

Jackson, who had a rough showing against the Ravens in preseason Week 1, can ill-afford to miss practice time, as he’s vying for a spot on Tennessee’s roster.

Meanwhile, the Titans have been busy adding to their secondary in recent days with the addition of Lonnie Johnson Jr. via waivers, and the reported trade for Las Vegas Raiders safety, Tyree Gillespie, two moves that only make things more difficult for Jackson’s chances.

On top of those moves, guys like Greg Mabin and Shakur Brown have been standing out in training camp recently. Jackson is going to have to rebound quickly if he wants to make the cut.

Related

Watch: Treylon Burks makes sick one-handed catch in practice

Watch: Kevin Byard the latest victim of Ben Jones' baby powder prank

Report: Tennessee Titans releasing TE Briley Moore

List

Biggest takeaways from Titans' first joint practice with Buccaneers

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire

Recommended Stories