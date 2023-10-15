Report: Steph Curry, CP3 out for Warriors-Kings preseason game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The new-look Warriors will have a decidedly different feel when they take on the Kings in a preseason game Sunday night at Golden 1 Center.

Steph Curry and Chris Paul won't play in the Warriors' third preseason game, The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported, citing sources.

No Steph Curry or Chris Paul tonight for the Warriors in Sacramento, per sources. Steve Kerr had said his veterans likely would miss at least one preseason game. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 15, 2023

Curry and Paul each played 13 minutes in the Warriors' preseason opener on Oct. 7. Then in their second exhibition tilt on Friday, also against the Lakers, Paul ramped up to 20 minutes and Curry played 21 minutes.

Now in the Warriors' second game in three nights, Curry and Paul will rest, giving Golden State's role players a bigger opportunity to make a good impression ahead of the 2023-24 NBA regular-season.

