Report: Steelers plan to sign Mike Tomlin to contract extension

Prior to Saturday’s blowout win over the Cincinnati Bengals, it felt like a foregone conclusion that the Pittsburgh Steelers could move on from head coach Mike Tomlin. But the Steelers got themselves a big win and now, according to NBC Sports (via Dov Kleiman), the Steelers plan to extend Tomlin’s contract in the offseason.

Tomlin will enter the final year of his current contract at the end of the 2023 season. It’s been an up-and-down year for Pittsburgh but with two games to play, the Steelers are 8-7 and not mathematically eliminated from the playoffs.

𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄: #Steelers want Mike Tomlin back; they plan to extend his contract this offseason. Tomlin is already involved in roster planning for the next two years. (per @NBCSports) pic.twitter.com/zrcdslZ5Z1 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 24, 2023

If the Steelers can find a way to even split these final two games it will secure Tomlin his 17th straight season without a losing record. Nevertheless, fans are tired of the lack of playoff success and want to see the Steelers return to their previous glory. The team seems to believe Tomlin can make that happen.

