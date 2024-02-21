Report: Steelers no longer look like landing spot in Justin Fields trade

The Chicago Bears are staring down a franchise-altering quarterback decision this offseason — stick with Justin Fields or start over with their choice of rookie quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft.

While nothing is official, all signs point to the Bears moving on from Fields and starting over with a rookie, most likely USC’s Caleb Williams, the projected No. 1 pick.

Fields should have plenty of interest from quarterback-needy teams around the league. In fact, one report indicates the Bears already garnered trade inquiries about Fields at the Senior Bowl.

The Pittsburgh Steelers became a favorite to land Fields given their quarterback situation, along with a report that head coach Mike Tomlin is a “big fan” of Fields.

But according to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette’s Gerry Dulac, it doesn’t sound like the Steelers are a viable option for Fields this offseason.

In any event, the Steelers are not interested in bringing in a quarterback who wants to be a starter. That would include Justin Fields and Kirk Cousins, and probably even Russell Wilson, who has a connection with the Steelers. They are committed to giving Pickett a third season to see if he is the guy to do more than just win a playoff game — something they haven’t done in a franchise-record seven years.

It sounds like Pittsburgh is willing to stick it out with former first-round pick Kenny Pickett for another season, which takes one trade partner out of the mix. But Fields should still garner plenty of interest from teams like the Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots.

